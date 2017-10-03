U.S. Forest Service to begin pile burning in Summit County after first major snow of season

Fire managers from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit (UCR) plan to take advantage of changing weather conditions to burn slash piles that are the result of multiple fuels reductions and hazardous tree removal projects, the agency said in a news release.

Pile burning will take place at several locations across the Eagle-Holy Cross and Dillon Ranger Districts on the White River National Forest located in Summit and Eagle counties.

Slash piles have been created for burning in project areas where other means of disposal were not feasible, the release said. Hazardous fuels reduction projects create fuel breaks that help reduce the risk of wildfire from encroaching on homes, while giving firefighters a better place from which to defend communities. Firefighters will spend the upcoming winter months burning piles in a number of locations across both districts.

Crews may burn ten to hundreds of piles per day, according to the release. These prescribed fires will be ignited when fuel, weather, and smoke dispersion conditions permit fire specialists to burn in an effective and safe manner. Additionally, when piles are burned with snow on the ground there is an extremely low chance of the fire spreading to adjacent vegetation. Local residents and travelers through the area should be aware of the likelihood of smoke arising from these areas.

Specific locations for pile burning when conditions warrant include: Ophir Mountain west of Farmer's Korner, Tiger Road and Highway 9, Barton Creek Road, Highlands subdivision in Breckenridge, the Spruce Valley Ranch and Indiana Gulch area, Mt. Powell Ranch and Brush Creek Ranch West of Highway 9, and the Peaks Trail and Miner's Creek area in Frisco.