University of Denver presents real estate award to Summit County resident | SummitDaily.com

On Friday, Oct. 7, the third annual Mountain & Slope Real Estate Summit was held at the Double Tree Hilton in Breckenridge. Tim Casey, who has been living in Summit County for 41 years was given the Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management Legacy Award from the University of Denver. Dr. Barbara Jackson, director of the real estate school, in the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver, presented the award.

Casey is a ranch broker with Mountain Marketing Associates. In addition to open space acquisitions and developing affordable housing, Casey has started a mental health initiative in Summit County.

Jack Wolfe, a Liv Sotheby broker and member of Rocky Mountain Commercial Broker, wrote that the award “is given to an individual in the real estate industry who has demonstrated through their personal leadership, vision and/or involvement, an extraordinary added and lasting value to their community.”