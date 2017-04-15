Vail Resorts CEO donates $250,000 to the Summit Foundation | SummitDaily.com

Rob Katz, the CEO of Vail Resorts, and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, donated $1.6 million to nonprofits benefitting communities where the company operates, including their newest location in Vermont. The contributions focused on programs supporting children and families as well as improving local recreation opportunities.

The Summit Foundation received a $250,000 grant from the donation. The funds will go toward Catch Afterschool and Mountain Futures Center. Catch Afterschool serves 250 children across the county and the grant will help continue to give the students care for another two years. Mountain Futures Center offers financial support to Summit County students for post-secondary education and college.