Vail Resorts CEO donates $250,000 to the Summit Foundation | SummitDaily.com

Vail Resorts CEO donates $250,000 to the Summit Foundation
April 15, 2017
Rob Katz, the CEO of Vail Resorts, and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, donated $1.6 million to nonprofits benefitting communities where the company operates, including their newest location in Vermont. The contributions focused on programs supporting children and families as well as improving local recreation opportunities.
The Summit Foundation received a $250,000 grant from the donation. The funds will go toward Catch Afterschool and Mountain Futures Center. Catch Afterschool serves 250 children across the county and the grant will help continue to give the students care for another two years. Mountain Futures Center offers financial support to Summit County students for post-secondary education and college.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Summit High School announces new assistant principal and athletic director
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- Ted Bundy tales come out of the woodwork
- Vail Resorts CEO donates $250,000 to the Summit Foundation
- Top-read stories of the week on summitdaily.com
Trending Sitewide
- The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
- Summit High School announces new assistant principal and athletic director
- A-Basin at 70: Long live the Legend on the eve of The Beavers expansion (video)
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- Whiteout, Part 3: Colorado skier deaths take toll on families