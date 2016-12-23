Vail Resorts hosts national hiring event in Keystone Jan. 10 | SummitDaily.com

Vail Resorts hosts national hiring day, Jan. 10

Vail Resorts, Inc., is seeking additional candidates for seasonal resort jobs across properties in Colorado, California and Utah for the current ski season and is hosting an upcoming winter jobs national hiring event on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Summit County function takes place at the Keystone Lodge & Spa, located at 22010 US-6, from 4-7 p.m. and no RSVP is required to attend. Offers will be extended to qualified individuals for such positions as mountain and lift operations, food and beverage, ski school, hospitality, lodging, transportation and retail/rental operations. Full- and part-time work are available at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort, as well as Vail Ski Resort and Beaver Creek Resort; Park City in Utah, and Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar in Lake Tahoe, California.

Those hired receive a complimentary 2016-17 season pass to Vail holdings, or will be reimbursed if they already bought an Epic Pass, in addition to competitive pay, benefits and perks like discounts on lodging, dining, gear and ski lessons for themselves and their family. Opportunities for lateral and upward mobility also exist in numerous positions at the resorts and corporate headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.

For more information about the national hiring event, visit: vailresortscareers.com/what-to-know/hiring-events.