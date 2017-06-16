Vail Resorts names Pete Sonntag as Chief Operating Officer of Whistler Blackcomb | SummitDaily.com

Vail Resorts, Inc. has announced the appointment of Pete Sonntag, the current senior vice president of the company's Lake Tahoe region, as the new chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb. Sonntag will start this summer once his Canadian work visa is approved. The appointment follows the announcement last month that longtime Whistler Blackcomb chief operating officer, Dave Brownlie, was stepping down to pursue other endeavors after a nearly 30-year career at the resort.

Sonntag has been the senior vice president of the company's Lake Tahoe region since 2015, serving as the chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort with oversight of Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resort. He was appointed to lead Heavenly in 2010. Prior to that, he was director of the Vail Mountain Ski & Snowboard School since 2009, where he was responsible for all operations of the world's largest ski and snowboard school. From 2007-09 he was director of the Ski & Snowboard School for Beaver Creek Resort and from 2005-07, director of skier services at Keystone Resort. Sonntag began his ski career as an instructor for the Beaver Creek Ski & Snowboard School while working summers as a greenskeeper at the Beaver Creek Golf Club. He eventually worked his way up to supervisor and private lesson manager for the Beaver Creek Ski & Snowboard School in 2000 and was promoted to adult ski and snowboard school director in 2001. Sonntag spent from 2003-05 as director of the Copper Mountain Resort Ski & Ride School. The search for Sonntag's successor will begin immediately.