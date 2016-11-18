Vail Resorts sells Inn at Keystone for $6.4 million | SummitDaily.com

Vail Resorts sells Inn at Keystone for $6.4 million
November 18, 2016
Vail Resorts announced that it sold the Inn at Keystone for $6.4 million. The company sold the property to Realty Capital Partners, based out of Dallas. Despite the sale, Vail Resorts has made a deal with Realty Capital Partners to continue managing the property.
After the season ends in the spring, the Inn at Keystone will close for renovations. Plans include a more open floor plan for the lobby, a new fitness center as well as new outdoor communal spaces. All guest rooms and common areas will be re-done with a modern rustic look.
The property will also be rebranded as the Hyatt Place Keystone, making it the first big-name hotel brand in the town. The property is scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2017 under its new name.
