Vail Resorts taking part in companywide Summit County volunteer days

More than 300 Vail Resorts employees from Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort will partipate in two Summit County volunteer days this Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, as part of its companywide EpicPromise volunteer week.

The volunteers committed to Summit County this weekend are just a portion of the 2,500-plus Vail employees giving back through 25 projects across 13 regions in the United States and Canada during the week. That includes six other Colorado projects across Eagle County and the Front Range.

In Summit, volunteers will assist the Summit County Open Space & Trails Department and towns of Breckenridge and Frisco with trail work in the two towns and the Summit Cove area. But whether forging new trails or helping restore local schools, EpicPromise Week allows employees and their friends and family to rally around community needs, and last year nearly 2,000 VR employees assisted on 11 projects and contributed 7,744 hours of volunteer service.