Volunteers sought for Breck Cleanup Day on Thursday

In a partnership with Friends of Dillon Ranger District and as part of Vail Resorts' promise toward a zero-impact footprint, the annual Breckenridge Ski Resort Mountain Cleanup Day will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The group will meet up at the Ski Hill Grill Patio where coffee and donuts will be served. Volunteers also will be treated to a free barbecue lunch following the cleanup, compliments of Vail Resorts.

Volunteers can register online at FDRD.org/calendar/, and organizers also will be accepting a canned food items for the Family and Intercultural Resource Center. Cleanup volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, dress properly for the weather and bring plenty of water, sunscreen, sunglasses and gloves. Volunteers must complete a waiver form. It can be found at the same website, but anyone who has not yet completed it should print the form, fill it out and bring it with them to the event. Drivers should park in the South Gondola Lot and take the Gondola up to Peak 8 to the Ski Hill Grill Patio.