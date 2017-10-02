West Hills ownership workforce housing applications available Oct. 4

Summit County government introduced the sale process for the first phase of a forthcoming workforce-housing complex in Keystone on Monday, and applications will be available starting Oct. 4.

The county is working with Tim Crane of Summit Homes Construction on the 25-unit West Hills development in the Snake River Basin next to the Village at Wintergreen neighborhood. The townhomes, made up of a mix of duplexes and triplexes each with a one-car garage, are expected to be available for occupancy sometime in summer 2018.

"We're really looking forward to seeing this project come out of the ground," County Commissioner Thomas Davidson said in a news release. "We don't currently have many workforce housing ownership opportunities in the Keystone area, so this is an important step in meeting that demand in the Snake River Basin."

Up to 41 more for-sale townhome units adjacent to the complex are expected to be built during the second phase, and infrastructure development already in place should help set the stage. Eligible applicants include households earning 80-130 percent of the area median income.

Applicants who work an average of at least 30 hours per week (on an annual basis) in the area from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to the easterly reach of Dillon Reservoir will receive priority consideration through Oct. 24. A lottery for all eligible priority applicants is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25, with A second lottery for eligible applicants working in Summit County outside the area scheduled for Oct. 25 to fill any remaining units and establish a wait list of up to 10 additional applicants.

For more information on eligibility requirements or the application process, contact the Summit Combined Housing Authority at summithousing.us or 970-453-3555.