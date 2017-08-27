West Springs Hospital receives $2M grant toward expansion project

Mind Springs Health, operator of West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction, recently announced a $2 million contribution from The Denver Foundation's Colorado Health Access Fund for the West Springs expansion project.

That amount represents the largest-ever grant awarded out of the fund to date. The money will go toward ensuring more people in the state in need of psychiatric treatment can receive that care.

Presently West Springs is the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City, and its 32 beds are inadequate for local needs, which has forced those in mental health crisis to either wait for admission or travel significant distances for potentially life-saving treatment. The new West Springs Hospital will offer a state-of-the-art building that will include twice the capacity — so as many as two times the number of patients can get the care they need when they need it most.

"As a result of a lack of available psychiatric beds, residents are often forced to seek psychiatric hospitalization on the Front Range — up to 300 miles from their support systems and loved ones," Dace West, The Denver Foundation's vice president of community impact, said in a statement. "This hospital expansion will not only change that, it will create a systemic relief to emergency rooms, law enforcement officers and human services providers who currently have limited resources for getting acute psychiatric care to community members."