White River National Forest joins federal surveying process | SummitDaily.com

The White River National Forest begins its yearlong National Visitor Use Monitoring Survey across the forest starting Friday, Oct. 7.

The surveys are conducted once every five years on all of the nation’s forests, and are conducted at randomly selected locations where visitors are entering and exiting. In 2011, the last time the process was undertaken, the surveys on the White River determined that there were approximately 12.3 million forest visits, making it the busiest recreational forest in the country.

“If you see a surveyor over the next year, I encourage you to participate,” Scott Fitzwilliams, supervisor of the White River National Forest , said in a news release. “This is your opportunity to give feedback about your National Forest experience. The survey … gives us baseline data from which to make decisions and gauge future needs.”

The Forest Service believes the more information it has about visitors, especially their satisfaction and desires, the better it and community providers can meet recreational needs and plan for the future. To find answers to questions about the program, visit the National Visitor Use Monitoring website at: www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/uvum, or call Kay Hopkins at (970) 945-3265.