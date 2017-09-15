White River National Forest officials reiterate guidelines for E-bikes

Because of an increase in the use of electric bicycles, or E-bikes, officials at White River National Forest are reminding riders to make sure they know when the vehicles are appropriate.

According to a news release, E-bikes are allowed only on designated motorized routes shown on the Motor Vehicle Use maps, including National Forest System roads and trails that are open to all vehicles. Certain roads and trails may only be open during specific times of the year.

Additionally, E-bike riders should stay on designated roads and trails that open to E-bikes; minimize wheel spin and avoid roosting around the apex of turns when climbing or brake-sliding during descent, both of which gouge the trail; and drive over, not around, obstacles to avoid widening the trail.

E-bikes should also slow down when lines of sight are poor, cross streams only at designated fording points, obey all posted signs and respect barriers.

The best source for information can be found on the White River National Forest Motor Vehicle Use maps. Hard copies are available at all forest offices and are posted online at fs.usda.gov/detail/whiteriver/home/?cid=stelprdb5328680.