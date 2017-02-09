White River National Forest requests comment on proposed Snowmass Mountain upgrades | SummitDaily.com

Forest Service seeks comment on Snowmass upgrades

The White River National Forest is currently accepting comments on a proposal from Aspen Skiing Co. to make upgrades at Snowmass Ski Resort on the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.

The owner of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk Mountain and Snowmass ski areas hopes to construct a ski patrol facility at the top of Sam’s Knob, expand Sam’s Smokehouse Restaurant, as well as install two underground fiber-optic utility lines. The resort company states these projects, which would be consistent with the 2015 Snowmass Mountain Master Development Plan within the special-use permit for the area, will improve safety, on-mountain communications, in addition to increase capacity at the restaurant.

The planned ski patrol facility would replace an existing temporary building on Snowmass Mountain and offer users a more welcoming and visually appealing facility. The present structure is in disrepair and inadequate for effective patrol operations. The additional lunchtime seating at the smokehouse restaurant targets the busy holiday periods in particularly, and the company looks forward to enhanced data transfer at several on-mountain facilities with the improved utility lines.

All projects would occur within previously disturbed areas and no tree clearing would be required. Construction is proposed for the summer of 2017.

Comments will be accepted until March 3, and may be submitted by U.S. mail, email or hand delivered in person. Persons providing feedback should include their name, address, telephone number and the organization he/she represents, if any. Specific facts, concerns or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered are most helpful on the Snowmass 2017 Projects.

Hard copies may be dropped off at 620 Main St. in Carbondale, CO 81623, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Mailed comments may also be submitted to that address: Scott Fitzwilliams, c/o Monte Lutterman, Mountain Sports Ranger. Otherwise, email Lutterman at: mlutterman@fs.fed.us.