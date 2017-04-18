White River National Forest seeks comment on Vail Mountain upgrades | SummitDaily.com

The U.S. Forest Service seeks public comments on proposed projects at Vail Mountain on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District for implementation during summer 2017.

The two requests are for replacement of the Northwoods Express (Chair 11) lift, and construction of permanent seasonal guest and operational shade canopies and tents at Adventure Ridge. The intent of the two projects is improving skier circulation, as well as guest experience in both the summer and winter seasons.

Chair 11 was built in 1985 and is approaching the end of its useful lifespan. Replacement with a high-speed detachable six-person lift in the same alignment will increase capacity to 3,000 people per hour, reducing waiting times considerably.

The lift's replacement would require grading around the top and bottom terminals, widening the lift corridor, eight new tower foundations, as well as other upgrades. A total of 4.8 acres of ground disturbance would be needed for installation, and trees between Gandy Dancer and Prima Cornice would be removed by helicopter.

Construction of 11 small shade canopies and three operations tents to provide shade and harnessing areas for summer guests would cover an area of approximately 0.1 acre. The canopies would be a natural hue to blend with the surrounding environment and follow White River National Forest guidelines.

Project details are available, and comments may be submitted by May 15 at: cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=51113.

Written comments may be sent to: Scott Fitzwilliams, c/o Max Forgensi, Mountain Sports/Special Uses Administrator, Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, Highway 24, PO Box 190, Minturn, CO 81645.