Workforce housing project near Breckenridge gets county OK, but lawsuit looms

Despite impassioned efforts by two neighbors, the Trails at Berlin Placer housing development near Breckenridge received unanimous final approval from Summit's Board of County Commissioners at a public hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The mixed market-rate and workforce complex envisions a total of 36 units across 14 single-family homes and 10 for-sale duplexes. The 23.4-acre land parcel will also include a unit for a future property manager, as well as a home to be built in the future by Habitat for Humanity.

The prospective builder of the complex at the intersection of Sallie Barber and Baldy roads committed to making enhancements on three non-motorized trails within the property in the deal. They will also construct a new bus stop and shelter, as many as 30 trailhead parking spaces and grant the county 5 acres of public open space.

Nearby homeowner Dan Moore disputes the county's ability to rezone the land from agricultural use, which allows the construction of just one home of modest size, to full residential. He hired a Denver-based land-use attorney and has filed multiple suits against the county challenging the decision to allow the project to move forward.