Year-end mountain resort occupancy falls flat, revenues stay strong | SummitDaily.com

Year-end mountain resort occupancy falls flat, revenues stay strong
February 10, 2017
December occupancy numbers for lodging in western mountain resorts saw little increase from the same time last year. December numbers for 2016 were only up 0.6 percent from 2015. Revenue on the other hand saw a boost of 13.2 percent. DestiMetrics, a Denver-based resort analytics firm, said in a release that the increase was due to strong room rates. Room rates have been rising faster than occupancies. The firm, which reports lodging data across seven states, also said that snowfall may have arrived too late in the season to help holiday bookings.
