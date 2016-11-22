Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon struck by vandals | SummitDaily.com

The Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon was targeted with offensive graffiti last night, marking the fourth reported case of political vandalism in the past two months. The graffiti, sprayed on the side of the church overlooking Dillon Valley, was wide-ranging, including satanic symbols, a swastika, a phallic symbol and “F*** Jesus Trump 2K16.”

In October, the Summit County GOP reported that their Trump signs were being repeatedly pulled up in the night. And in early November, unknown vandals threw a rock marked with an alt-right symbol through the window of a Frisco home with Clinton signs. The next week, after the election, a house in Breckenridge was targeted with pro-Trump and phallic symbol chalk graffiti.

Pastor Liliana Stahlberg said that while Lord of the Mountains is a progressive, ecumenical church, she thinks the graffiti was likely petty vandalism rather than an attack on the church itself or its ideals. The church hosts over 35 community groups and is also a gathering place for other denominations, including the Jewish and Buddhist communities.

“I don’t know, there is just a resurgence of negative feelings lately,” she said. “There have been swastikas painted on churches all over the country. That’s the symbol that worries me the most… This darkness exists in all of our souls, and its been given a voice. But when it’s exposed to the light, it dissipates over time.”