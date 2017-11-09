Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct at Aspen hotel during 2002 comedy festival

Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct stemming from an incident in an Aspen hotel room during the 2002 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, according to a New York Times story published Thursday.

Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, who were performing in the festival, told The New York Times that Louis C.K. invited them back to his Aspen hotel room and then asked and began masturbating in front of them.

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian.

The film distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.” C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped.

The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter’s growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have long dogged C.K and he said this summer that he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.

Recommended Stories For You

In the New York Times story, five women relayed stories of C.K.'s behavior and desire to masturbate in from of him. Goodman and Wolov say the Aspen incident haunted them for years and they were concerned about repercussions.

They did not go to the police because they did not know if it was a criminal act, they told The New York Times, but the two began telling people the next day what happened.

"Guys were backing away from us," Wolov told The New York Times, adding, "we could already feel the backlash."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.