Love-hate relationship with snow in Crested Butte, Colorado’s snowiest town | SummitDaily.com

By Jason Blevins / The Denver Post

CRESTED BUTTE — Living inside a snow globe makes people say strange things.

“I hope it stops snowing,” said Scott Gates, a lifelong ski bum who has never uttered those words in his 24 years in this dead-end canyon. “I can’t believe I said that.”

In the middle of an epic storm cycle that has made Crested Butte the snowiest spot in Colorado — more than 90 inches of new snow has fallen in the past 10 days — buried ‘Buttians are digging. In the early mornings, they shovel. By midday they are furrowing the deepest tracks in recent history at Crested Butte Mountain Resort. Then it’s back to shoveling.

This snow, while a hassle, is a blessing. Locals call this the best storm of their lives. They high-five strangers on the hill. They chatter about “Snowmaggedon” and “Snowpocalypse.”

