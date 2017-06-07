Luxury wine events coming to Aspen | SummitDaily.com

UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Stemmari, Nero d’Avola 2014

And on the other hand, for less than ten bucks you can find a pretty good wine to drink with lunch, or even dinner. Especially if you look in the right places. This 100% Nero d’ Avola from Sicily won’t set you back much, but it will go well with your grilled burger or your rich pasta this summer. Darkly red, fruity and delish, you may find elegance that is lacking in some flashier wines.