Lyft is “all aboard” as sponsor of 2018 Amtrak Winter Park Express

WINTER PARK — A new partnership between Winter Park Resort, Amtrak and Lyft offers a stress-free way to get to the slopes this winter, starting Jan. 5.

As the presenting sponsor, the popular rideshare service Lyft will offer new customers an “AMTRAKLYFT” promo code for $5 off their first four rides. Customers can also select a larger vehicle for their boards and skis, plus be dropped off picked up at Denver Union Station. From there, Amtrak avoids the traffic snarls on Interstate 70 and US-40 to reach 3,081 acres of the best terrain in Colorado.

The Amtrak Winter Park Express in motion with Lyft is a relaxing, convenient and now even more affordable way to get to the mountains, with Amtrak tickets starting at $29 each way for select departures.

“Our goal is to get people to the slopes, and with new discounts and our partnership with Lyft, it’s as simple as opening the app,” said Ryan Blanchard, director of corporate partnerships at Winter Park Resort. “Lyft is an ideal partner in today’s world and we are enthusiastic about all they can offer our skiers and riders who are loyal to snow and the Winter Park Express experience.”

“Riding the Winter Park Express to the mountains is a beloved Colorado tradition so we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor just as we launch Lyft in the mountains,” said Gabe Cohen, Lyft Colorado general manager. “This year skiers and snowboarders will be able to get an affordable and reliable ride to Denver Union Station to ride the train and to and from the slopes.”

“Lyft is a valued national transportation partner,” said Mark Murphy, Amtrak vice president. “The Winter Park Express sponsorship is another exciting way to showcase the partnership’s role in expanding transportation connectivity and our dedication to delivering a elevated customer experience.”

Seasonal service will begin on Jan. 5, and will run every Saturday and Sunday through March 25, with three additional Fridays, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, and March 2. These Amtrak trains depart

Denver Union Station at 7 a.m. and arrive at the resort at approximately 9 a.m., and leave Winter Park at 4:30 p.m., returning to Union Station at 6:40 p.m. All times Mountain Standard Time.

Also as part of the new partnership, three railcars wrapped in Lyft’s distinctive hot pink design will be traveling as part of the Amtrak Winter Park Express on weekends and remain on display at Union Station during the week. After the Winter Park Express season, the wrapped railcars will continue in service on other national Amtrak routes throughout the west and midwest.