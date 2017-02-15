Man killed in Garfield County avalanche was riding snowbike in Flat Tops Wilderness, authorities say | SummitDaily.com

A man killed Tuesday in a northeast Garfield County avalanche was riding a snowbike — essentially a dirt-bike converted into a agile, easy-to-ride snowmobile — was the second person ever to die in a snow slide while riding the next-generation vehicle in Colorado.

Routt County undersheriff Ray Birch said the man who died and his companion were riding the machines, also called timber sleds, through the backcountry at the time of slide.

