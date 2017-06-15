Man killed in industrial accident north of Silverthorne during Highway 9 paving work | SummitDaily.com

A 20-year-old man working on a road paving operation was killed in an "industrial accident" Thursday afternoon, June 15, on Highway 9 north of Silverthorne, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near milepost 107, the spokesman said. He declined to provide further details about the nature of the accident, saying that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was en route and would be conducting an investigation.

The CSP spokesman said that the man was not employed by the state of Colorado. The Summit County coroner has not yet released his name.

Police closed northbound Highway 9 at Hamilton Creek Road immediately after the accident and continued to re-route traffic until around 3 p.m. Traffic on Highway 9 has returned to alternating one-lane traffic to accommodate the paving work.