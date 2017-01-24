Man rescued after getting lost in snowy Rocky Mountain National Park | SummitDaily.com

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Search teams have rescued a 58-year-old North Dakota man who got lost in Rocky Mountain National Park and spent a frigid night in deep snow.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says two visitors who were skiing in the area found him Saturday after he became lost on Friday.

He was evacuated by toboggan litter and later taken by helicopter to a Denver hospital. He was being treated Sunday for hypothermia and other exposure-related injuries.

His name hasn’t been released. He lives in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The man was found about 300 yards off the North Longs Peak Trail, south of Alberta Falls. The falls are a popular destination year-round.

Patterson says park officials believe the temperature hit 10 degrees overnight.

It wasn’t immediately clear why he was off the trail.