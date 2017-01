Man saved in heroic Arapahoe Basin chairlift rescue says “it was all a blur” | SummitDaily.com

A man who got tangled in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Wednesday morning and was hanging unconscious by his neck, was cut down by a professional slackliner who climbed a lift tower, slid approximately 30 feet across the lift’s cable and cut him free with a knife tossed from a ski patroller below.

The rescued skier said he barely remembers people yelling to him as his backpack got caught, leaving him dangling from the chair.

“Then it was all a blur,” the 30-year-old from Broomfield said as he was preparing to be discharged from St. Anthony Hospital on Thursday afternoon. “It was kind of surreal. I knew I was going around the (bullwheel) and then I was backwards and all of the sudden I was blacking out.”

