Man who called in bomb threat to Colorado Mountain College was former student upset about grades | SummitDaily.com

Investigators have identified a former student as the man suspected of calling in a bomb threat that shut down Colorado Mountain College’s campus in Leadville on Monday.

Adam Slattery, 32, was taken into custody on the campus. Authorities say he is not cooperating with investigators.

“He wasn’t happy with his grades,” Lake County Sheriff Rodney Fenske said at a morning news conference.

