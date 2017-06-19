Top 5 cannabis strains for summertime | SummitDaily.com

The signs of summertime in Colorado range from melting snow to outdoor festivals to cyclists riding up mountain passes. For marijuana enthusiasts, the signs of summer can exist in the preference for different strains of bud — strains that are better suited to complement all that summertime fun and warm weather. Organix budtender Tori Osborne recommends strains that work in a variety of settings and situations, because that's what Colorado is all about in the summertime — variety. You could hike a 14er, ski down it and hit the local farmer's market all before noon. When the times call for flexibility and spontaneity, so should your weed.

Here are the five strains Osborne suggests for a perfect Rocky Mountain high.

Blue Dream (sativa-dominant hybrid)

For an uplifting, active high, Blue Dream puts users in a happy mood, Osborne says.

"It's very good for laid back outdoor activities," she says.

"It's a good strain for enjoying the moment."

The smell and taste are on the skunky side but come through beautifully in a joint, she says.

Gorilla Glue (sativa-dominant hybrid)

For another uplifting and happy high, look no further than Gorilla Glue.

"This strain is wonderful for all occasions, from conquering a mountain to sitting back and relaxing on your porch," Osborne says. "This strain has a nice earthy aroma and a mild taste and is wonderful for any method of smoking."

Jack Flash (sativa-dominant hybrid)

Anyone with a busy morning ahead might enjoy the active feelings produced by Jack Flash, Osborne says.

"It's just enough of an uplifting feeling to get you on your feet and moving, but shouldn't keep you from getting things done," she says.

Its very strong and skunky smell would go beautifully in a bong or a bowl

Lemon Haze X Sour Diesel (sativa-dominant hybrid)

Two classics in one strain make for a perfect early morning smoke, Osborne says.

"It has a beautiful balance between flavor and potency that will make any sativa fan happy," she says. "The Diesel will give you a nice alert and active feeling, which would be perfect for biking or hiking, while the Lemon Haze will leave a nice lemony/earthy taste in your mouth that will leave you wanting more. Enjoy this strain in a nice joint.”

Crystal Chunk (hybrid)

Summertime isn't always full of activity. Sometimes you just need a lazy-day strain, and Crystal Chunk is perfect for taking it easy. Osborne says it's classified as a hybrid, but it produces a mellow, uplifting feeling.

"This would be a good strain for walking around town, getting pampered at the spa, or a nice lazy day of fishing," she says. "It has a nice citrusy/earthy smell and taste to it that would be enjoyed no matter how it is smoked."

Organix, 1795 Airport Rd., Breckenridge, (970) 453-1340, http://www.myorganix.com