More Colorado businesses dropping pot from pre-employment drug tests | SummitDaily.com

Marijuana testing by Colorado businesses has slowly declined over the past two years as 7 percent dropped the drug from pre-employment tests while 3 percent removed it from all drug tests.

The results of a December survey by the Mountain States Employers Council marks a shift from its 2014 survey — the year recreational consumption of pot became legal — when one in five employers reported implementing more stringent drug-testing policies. But this doesn’t necessarily mean businesses are OK with their employees smoking weed.