More Colorado businesses dropping pot from pre-employment drug tests | SummitDaily.com

The Denver Post

Recreational marijuana is sold at High Country Healing in Silverthorne on Jan. 1, 2014.

Marijuana testing by Colorado businesses has slowly declined over the past two years as 7 percent dropped the drug from pre-employment tests while 3 percent removed it from all drug tests.

 The results of a December survey by the Mountain States Employers Council marks a shift from its 2014 survey — the year recreational consumption of pot became legal — when one in five employers reported implementing more stringent drug-testing policies. But this doesn’t necessarily mean businesses are OK with their employees smoking weed.