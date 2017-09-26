“Morning-after pill” is tougher to buy at Colorado pharmacies than the law allows, study finds

The emergency contraceptive drug that can prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, commonly known as Plan B, has no age restriction and has federal approval for sale on pharmacy shelves.

Yet in Colorado, researchers found the "morning-after pill" isn't always as accessible as law allows.

Researchers from the University of Colorado medicine and pharmacy schools asked for the emergency contraception at 633 pharmacies across the state — in urban, rural and frontier towns — in 2014 to find out how easily they could buy it.

While 87 percent of pharmacies had the drug in stock, 42 percent of those kept it behind the counter, meaning in order to buy it a person would have to request it from a pharmacy employee, who sometimes had to unlock a locked cabinet.

More than half of the pharmacies that carried the drug — 56 percent — said an ID was required for purchase, despite that there is no such legal requirement. Age restrictions on over-the-counter sales of the drug were lifted in 2013 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

