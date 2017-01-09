Multiple weather-related wrecks cause Interstate 70 woes | SummitDaily.com

Snowy weather Sunday caused multiple lengthy accident-related closures along Interstate 70 through the mountains, including another two-hour closure in Glenwood Canyon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety alert requiring all eastbound commercial vehicles to stage at Dotsero. Multiple crashes were reported on eastbound I-70 at Vail, Frisco and Silverthorne. Vail Pass was reopened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a three-hour-long closure.

Earlier in the day, CDOT’s Hanging Lake Tunnel crew cleared a semi-trailer car carrier that had jack-knifed on eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon east of No Name near the spot where an 18-car pileup occurred on Friday. Interstate traffic was halted at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs for nearly two hours during the Sunday closure.

The Sunday incident occurred about 1:37 p.m. when the car carrier jack-knifed and at least two other vehicles crashed, and numerous other cars were caught up behind the initial wreck, according to CDOT. Westbound traffic was not impacted.

There were no injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Tim Sutherland.

It was snowing steadily in the Glenwood Springs area and in the central Rocky Mountains all day Sunday. The Glenwood Springs-area forecast called for snow tapering off Sunday night, with warmer temperatures and rain Monday morning.