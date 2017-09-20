New owner of Cielo Vista Ranch, home of Culebra Peak, says he has no plans to change public access to 14er

William Bruce Harrison, scion to one of Texas' original oil fortunes, has purchased the storied 83,000-acre Cielo Vista Ranch in the San Luis Valley, according to Costilla County property records. The property sold last month after listing for $105 million, but the buyer and sales price were not disclosed at that time.

The address of the new owner — a Delaware-registed limited liability company named Cielo Vista Ranch II — traces back to the Houston office of Cathexis Oil & Gas LLC, an investment firm founded by Harrison in 2010.

Harrison's father, billionaire oil and ranching baron Bruce Harrison, passed away in 2004 at age 54 when his son was only 17. According to a lawsuit he filed against his uncle, who was trustee and executor of his father's estate, Harrison was scheduled to receive his inheritance when he turned 30 in 2017.

Cathexis has investments in real estate, construction and oil and gas. The company is partnered with Houston developer Midway on a planned Houston complex that could include 8 million square feet of shops, offices and entertainment venues, according to reports in the Houston Chronicle. Cathexis last year orchestrated a hostile takeover of international construction services firm ISG, which was reportedly worth more than $100 million.

