No containment yet on wildfire burning near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County residents continued to feel the impacts of wildfire season Wednesday as dozens of firefighters tried to get a handle on a more active Deep Creek Fire burning near Hayden.

Smoke coming into the Yampa Valley from several fires prompted the cancellation of softball tournament games in Steamboat Springs.

And children in the town of Hayden were told to be more vigilant crossing the streets because of a large influx of fire engines and other trucks that were converging there for the firefighting efforts at Wolf Mountain.

(For fire updates and a chronicle of firefighting efforts so far, click here)

“This afternoon the fire was more active than it was yesterday,” Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for the firefighting efforts, said Wednesday evening of the Deep Creek Fire. “Hand crews and dozers worked on containment lines on the southwest and southeast flanks of the fire. But we have no containment yet. You have to be certain the fire is not going to cross those lines.”

The fire had burned more than 2,200 acres by Wednesday morning.

