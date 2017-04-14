North London Mill Preservation Inc. aims to repurpose old Alma mining site | SummitDaily.com

On a mission to raise $8,750 to qualify for a $35,000 grant, a group dedicated to restoring and repurposing the North London Mill Site in Alma is hosting a fundraiser at 6 p.m. tonight at Alma Town Hall, 59 Buckskin St.

The event will include free beer courtesy of Upslope Brewing Co., food from South Park Saloon, a showing of "Making Turns in Colorado's Front Range: The Movie" with skiing guidebook author Fritz Sperry, live music and a fundraising raffle.

Proceeds will benefit the North London Mill Preservation Inc., a nonprofit group that has already raised $1,000 of what's needed to apply for the restoration grant. If successful, the grant money will go to plan, finance, restore and manage the historic structures of the North London Mill site, repurposing them as backcountry accommodations, according to the group's website.

For more information about the effort, go to MosquitoPass.com.