North Tahoe man, 32, dies in skiing incident at Northstar California | SummitDaily.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A 32-year-old employee at the Northstar California ski resort near Lake Tahoe died Sunday after an on-mountain incident, officials said.

“A serious incident” involving the employee, of Kings Beach, took place on a beginner trail at the resort located between Truckee and Kings Beach, according to a statement provided Monday morning by resort officials to the Sierra Sun.

Northstar Ski Patrol responded, and the Northstar Fire Department provided further emergency care and evaluation, officials said.

The man — whose name has yet to be released pending next-of-kin notification — was pronounced deceased by the Northstar Fire Department.

“Northstar California Resort, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends; we are all devastated by the loss of this member of our team,” Nadia Guerriero, Northstar California Resort’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Further information was not immediately available. Northstar California officials declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It marks the second ski-related death this weekend in the Lake Tahoe region.

Earlier Sunday, rescue crews found the body of a skier who had been swept under an avalanche Saturday in a closed section of the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe resort between Reno and Incline Village.

According to media reports, the man was 64, and his body was found buried in about 8 to 10 feet of snow.

His name had yet to be released as of Monday morning, pending next-of-kin notification.