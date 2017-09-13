Christopher M. Gray (obituary)

Christopher M. Gray

Dec. 19, 1983 — Aug. 26, 2017

Chris Gray, 33, Frisco resident and longtime local of Summit County, passed away unexpectedly from a medical issue at his home on August 26, 2017. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11am Saturday, September 16, at Copper Station in the East Village of Copper Mountain.

Chris was born and raised in Boulder, CO. He is survived by his loving parents Robert and Kaaren Gray, his brother Ken Gray, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris' loyal golden retriever, Mason, will be continuing the rescue and avalanche work they performed together at Copper and around the state.

Chris graduated from Boulder High School in 2002 and went on to graduate from the University of Colorado in 2008 with a B.A. in Finance. As a teen he was a skilled mountain bike racer and became an Eagle Scout. Chris joined Copper Mountain Ski Patrol in 2010 and also worked as a journeyman electrician for Falcon Electric and Patterson Electric for several years. He was a volunteer for Summit County Search and Rescue and a member of Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD). As a ski patroller at Copper, Chris was in charge of the weather department, was a senior avalanche forecaster and an accomplished dog handler.

Chris was a loyal friend to many and is remembered for his exuberant personality and his love of life. He was the epitome of "Raised on Colorado". He was passionate about the mountains and the outdoors. His very nature made him the perfect enthusiastic teacher of snow science. Chris loved skiing, Frisbee golf, snowmobiling, dirt biking and mountain biking. He was also an avid hiker, having summited 51 of Colorado's 14ers.

People attending the Celebration of Life for Chris on Sept. 16 should plan to arrive early to park in the Alpine Lot and board a shuttle to the East Village and Copper Station.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Chris M. Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will be part of the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD) organization to further ski patroller education. Please send donations to: C-RAD, Chris M. Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 983, Frisco, CO 80443.