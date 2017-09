Memorial: Rose Essary

Rose Essary

Rose Essary of Breckenridge, Colorado passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Carter Park in Breckenridge, Colorado. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence for the family.