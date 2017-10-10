Obituary: Caroline Alvarado

Caroline Alvarado

Caroline Alvarado, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Long Beach, California, surrounded by family on August 14, 2017. Carol grew up in Colorado, graduated from Colorado University Boulder, and moved to Long Beach with her husband Arthur in 1954. Carol had many interests including music, biking, skiing, quilting and knitting. She loved to spend time at her summer home in Dillon. Her favorite place on earth was the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. The family wishes to thank all her Summit County friends for the amazing outpouring of support and prayers during her battle with lung cancer.