Obituary: Caroline Alvarado
October 10, 2017
Caroline Alvarado
Caroline Alvarado, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Long Beach, California, surrounded by family on August 14, 2017. Carol grew up in Colorado, graduated from Colorado University Boulder, and moved to Long Beach with her husband Arthur in 1954. Carol had many interests including music, biking, skiing, quilting and knitting. She loved to spend time at her summer home in Dillon. Her favorite place on earth was the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. The family wishes to thank all her Summit County friends for the amazing outpouring of support and prayers during her battle with lung cancer.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Silverthorne man reported missing on Colorado 14er found alive and uninjured
- Search delayed for Silverthorne man reported missing after hiking Colorado 14er
- As baby boomers leave ski slopes, millennials fail to fill gap
- Steamboat Springs endurance athlete dies from rattlesnake bite in Golden
- UPDATED: Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, has died