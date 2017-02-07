Obituary: Carolyn “Trixie” Yeagle | SummitDaily.com

Carolyn “Trixie” Yeagle

On January 31, 2017, Carolyn “Trixie” Yeagle unexpectedly left this world. The beloved wife of Gary Pringey, youngest daughter of Allison and Norah Yeagle, and adored sister of her six surviving siblings, Carolyn brought laughter and joy wherever she went. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Pamela Yeagle, and nephew Christopher Yeagle.

Carolyn was born August 15, 1960, in Farmer City, Illinois, where she spent her childhood trying to keep up with her older brothers and sisters and putting on roofs with her dad. She combined her exceptional math and science abilities with her love of nature, particularly flowers and birds, into an Ecology, Ethology and Evolution degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Carolyn went on to serve in the Peace Corps in Guatemala.

In 1986, Carolyn left Illinois for the Rocky Mountains of Colorado where she became a long-time resident of Summit County and where she met Gary. The couple married on June 15, 1990, and called Frisco, Colorado home for 30 years. Carolyn worked for many years for Summit County Environmental Health, Frisco Sanitation and eventually went on to own and operate an environmental testing lab, Alpine Environmental Testing.

Trixie was greatly admired by her 21 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews, and the favorite aunt of many of them. She could make the most ordinary activity seem like a special event, whether it was shopping for a new pair of shoes, walking her treasured dog Rupert, or sharing a meal with friends and family. She approached life with delight and shared that joyfulness with all those around her.

All who were blessed to know Carolyn will forever remember her smile, her sweetness and how special she made everyone around her feel.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Summit County at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LAPS (League for Animals and People of the Summit) at SummitLAPS.com. Please indicate that your donation is in honor of Carolyn Yeagle by clicking on “Add special instructions to the seller” before you submit the donation. Bailey-Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangement please visit BaileyKentFuneralHome@gmail.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Carolyn’s family.