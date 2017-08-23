Obituary: Charles Edwin Stott, Jr.

Charles Edwin Stott, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Evergreen on Aug. 19, 2017. Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita, daughter Vicki (Koch), and sons; Charles, Tim, and Bruce and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Ethel, and sister Priscilla. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, and valued friend to many others. Charlie was born to Charles Sr. and Ethel (nee McKnight) in El Paso, Texas, in 1933. He later transferred to the Colorado School of Mines from University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 1968. He was General Manager of Climax Mine and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amax Gold, Inc. Charles served as President and CEO of Horizon Resources and later served terms in several corporate board positions, chairmanships and directorships including as chairman of the board of Hazen Research, Inc, of Golden, for 15 years. He was also a Trustee Emeritus of the Colorado School of Mines. Charlie was always happy being in the Colorado mountains he loved, especially when accompanied by his family. Charlie requested a small private funeral. The family will arrange a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Visit http://www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information.