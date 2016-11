Charles

Stewart Trattler

Nov. 3, 1920 to Oct. 12, 2016

A celebration gathering/luncheon for Charles will be on Sunday, Nov. 13, at his daughter Rachel’s home in Dillon at 1 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Summit County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society in Charles’ name.

For more information and the address for the celebration, please call or text Rachel, (970) 389-3552.