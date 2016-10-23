Obituary: Charles Stewart Trattler | SummitDaily.com

Charles Stewart Trattler

Nov. 3, 1920 to Oct. 12, 2016

Charles Stewart Trattler, a nine year resident of Yucca Valley, died peacefully in Palm Springs, surrounded by his family on Oct. 12, 2016. He was 95. Charles was born to Lillian and Irving Trattler in New York City of Nov. 3, 1920. He graduated from Princeton University in 1942 and went directly into service in the second World War, serving as a Captain in the Army Field Artillery in combat in the South Pacific. After the war he joined the family firm “Ettco” which manufactured electric wire and cable.

He married Honey Kate Aberson in 1951. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Always interested in the visual arts, Charles served as a president of New York’s Hofstra Museum of Fine Arts for several years in the 1960s. He loved the classical guitar and played it well to his friends’ enjoyment. Flying was a part of his life. He had a commercial pilot’s license and with his pilot wife, flew often around the country and to the islands along the eastern coast.

Charles, a lifelong skier, moved his family to the town of Dillon, and became a real estate broker. Upon retirement, Charles and Honey moved to Yucca Valley to be close to family. Charles was a wise and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Charles lived a fine and full life, and is survived by: His wife Honey; daughter Sara and son-in-law John Viola of Yucca Valley; daughter Rachel of Dillon, Colorado; son Thomas and his fiancée Susie Newman of Henderson, Nevada; his four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration gathering for Charles will be on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 at his daughter Rachel’s home in Dillon at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Summit County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society in Charles’ name. For more information & the address for the celebration, please call or text Rachel: (970) 389-3552.