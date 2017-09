Obituary: Chris M. Gray

Chris M. Gray

Chris M. Gray, a Copper Mountain ski patroller, Search and Rescue and C-RAD member, passed away unexpectedly from a fall at home on August 26, 2017, at the age of 33. He was a long-time resident of Summit County. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11:00 am Saturday, September 16, at Copper Station, Copper Mountain. Parking will be in the Alpine Lot; a shuttle will be provided. Please arrive early. Further information is forthcoming.