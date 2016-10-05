Obituary: Clarence Kunz | SummitDaily.com

Clarence Kunz

Oct. 26, 1919 — Sept. 30, 2016

Clarence Kunz, 96, of Silverthorne, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2016 in Littleton. His beloved children Joe, Sharron, Robert, Helen, Ronald and Nancy, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends will miss him greatly. Clarence is now with his wife Gladys and daughter Bernadette who both predeceased him. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Horan and McConaty Mortuary Chapel located at 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a reception at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne, located at 89 Smith Ranch Road, Silverthorne. Interment is after reception at Dillon Cemetery (private).