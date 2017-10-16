Obituary: Damon Alexander Polich

Damon Alexander Polich

Dec. 01, 1982 — Oct. 15, 2017

Damon Alexander Polich, 34, of Silverthorne, Colorado, a native, passed away on October 15, 2017. He was born December 1, 1982, to Robert and Deborah Polich.

Damon was a simple man but a man that had a heart of gold and loved each day. He was never one to complain or want more. Each day was a gift. He loved nothing more than taking his walks, watching James Bond with his family, working, snowboarding, and going to the Frisco BBQ.

He had a passion for cooking, riding his bike, and reading. He enjoyed watching sports, movies, listening to music, playing video games and loved his cats.

Damon is survived by his parents Robert and Deborah Polich, of Silverthorne and his sister Keara Polich of Denver.

He left us too early but was loved dearly.