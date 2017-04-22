Obituary: Doni Marie Mathis | SummitDaily.com

Doni Marie Mathis

1946 – 2017

Doni Marie Mathis died gracefully at home in Silverthorne, Colorado, on April 12, 2017, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and was the oldest of seven children. Doni attended Starmont High School and graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Ottumwa, Iowa. Doni had a rewarding nursing career spanning more than 40 years.

Doni lived a full and active life that included camping, traveling, boating, golfing, fishing, biking, skiing and snowshoeing. She was an adventurous, kind, fun loving, nurturing and generous woman. She leaves behind many friends in Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona and Colorado.

She is survived by her husband and best friend Michael J. Mathis; siblings Robert (Linda) Watson, Susan (Jay) O'Shea, James (Ann) Watson, Danise Wylie, Daniel (Susan) Watson and Christine Watson; step-children Laurie Garland, Mark Mathis, Debbie Higgs and Cathy Hunt; grandchildren Brett, Jeffrey, Anna and Luke; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Marjorie Watson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristlecone Foundation, P.O. Box 1327, Frisco, Colorado 80443.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 9, 2017, time of the service will be announced later.

Bailey-Kent Funeral Home of Silverthorne, Colorado, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Doni's family.