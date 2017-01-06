Obituary: Dr. Robert “Bob” L. Durant | SummitDaily.com

Dr. Robert “Bob” Durant

Dec. 8, 1940 –

Dec. 30, 2016

Dr. Robert “Bob” L. Durant, 76, of Savannah, Missouri. Born December 8, 1940, died on December 30, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bob was preceded in death by his Huffman and Durant grandparents, and parents Pauline Marjorie “Margie” and Lowell Durant.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, from 5–8 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northwest Missouri State University.