Obituary: Gwyn McCollister | SummitDaily.com

Gwyn McCollister

Gwyn McCollister, 50, of Lenoir City, Tennessee,died Thursday morning, November 17, 2016 at her home. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Lee McCollister.

Gwyn grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee and attended Bearden High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She had resided in Colorado for the past 20 years.

She was a member of West Hills Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. She enjoyed skiing, camping and traveling, and was a former Communication Consultant with MCI-Quest.

Gwyn is survived by her parents, Marilyn and J.R. Keylon of Lenoir City,Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Alicia McCollister of Sevierville,Tennessee, Kevin and Tracy Keylon of West Union, South Carolina and Kelly Keylon of Atlanta, Georgia; maternal grandfather, Felix Sapp of New Orleans, Louisiana; nieces and nephews, Kendyl and Kirby McCollister, Aliyah, Titus, Heather, Colin, and Tyler Keylon and Grayson Stanfield; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted, 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at West Hills Presbyterian Church in Knoxville with Dr. Fred Fowler officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Mike, Mandy, and Morgan Newman, and all Gwyn’s special friends in Colorado.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Gwyn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ATTN: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation you may sign the guest register at http://www.smithfuneral&cremationservicesofathens.com.

