Obituary: Hunter James Jungman | SummitDaily.com

Hunter James Jungman

Dec. 9, 2016 — Jan. 8, 2017

Hunter James Jungman passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents Jan. 8, 2017. He was born Dec. 9, 2016. In his short 30 days, Hunter fought valiantly to recover from a heart condition that required surgeries and care at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Hunter is the son of Michael & Sheri Jungman of Denver, Colorado. He is loved and survived by maternal great grandmothers Gertrude Kalina and Verna Schumann, maternal grandmother Jacki Kalina, paternal grandfather Greg Jungman, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Kathleen Jungman and maternal grandfather James Kalina.

Hunter will be laid to rest in El Cajon, California on Monday, Jan. 16, with services for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Hunter through financial or blood/platelet donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado or other local institutions that serve children.