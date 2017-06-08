Obituary: Jack Steiskal | SummitDaily.com

Jack Steiskal

July 29, 1947 – March 11, 2017

Jack Steiskal, 69, of Breckenridge, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at his home near Breckenridge.

Jack was born July 29, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Franklin Steiskal and Jane Hartmann. He graduated from Morton West High School in 1965.

In December of 1966 Jack started his service in the U.S. Army. He served as a radar operator for the 258th Division in Vietnam until April of 1968 and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign and Service Medal.

After his service in the Army Jack pursued his journeyman electrician's license in 1969 with Local 134 in Chicago.

Jack and Denise were married in 1976. They moved to Colorado 30 days later after Jack accepted a job with Alpine Electric to help owner George Enyeart wire West Grand High School. He was a pipe man extraordinaire. He retired from the electrical trade in 1980 and built a snow plowing/property management business. In 1994 he started Colorado Color Connection, that's where most would remember him as the Kenny Rogers looking guy with the white dog, who does embroidery.

Proceeding him in death are his parents Franklin and Jane Steiskal and sister Diane Grego.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife Denise (O'Connell) Steiskal, his nephews Mark and Michael Grego and their families, his father and mother-in-law Robert and Harriet O'Connell, brother-in-law Tim O'Connell and his family, sister-in-law Joan O'Connell and his devoted Samoyed, Tesla.

Jack's gentle, caring nature will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Summit County. The family requests that instead of flowers or gifts, remembrances can be made to American Heart Association.