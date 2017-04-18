Obituary: James R. Hudson | SummitDaily.com

James R. Hudson

March 4, 1925 – March 24, 2017

James R. Hudson, 92, respected automobile dealer peacefully passed away March 24, 2017, in his home with family. Jim was born March 4, 1925, in Trenton, Missouri, and his first home as a baby was above a Chevrolet auto dealership creating the spark for his future.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Lorraine (Kidd) Hudson; his son James J. (Joe) Hudson and his wife Linda; Daughter Lynne (Hudson) McMahon and her husband Timothy McMahon. He was blessed with several grandchildren: Marisa and Angel Hudson; Christie Dawson; Sara, Patrick, Faith, Hudson and Jackson McMahon. He is also survived by Terry & Laura Hudson, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Edythe and Everett Harris, and Forrest Hudson, and by his sisters Vennon (Hudson) Powell and Kay (Hudson) Morris.

Jim was raised by his paternal grandfather and it was by his example and love that he learned respect, honor and duty as a young child. Upon seeing many young fathers in his hometown drafted into service at the start of WWII, while underage and still in high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During two tours he served as an aviation ordinance man, weapons specialist and as a radioman. He served on the Heavy Patrol Squadron 4 and Patrol Squadron 104 while at NAS Jacksonville, NAS Pensacola, NAS Melbourne, NAS Whiting Field finishing at NB Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After military service (and many years of night courses), Jim began a career in the finance world ultimately becoming an officer for Park National Bank. It was there where he was pursued by a long-time customer, a local Chevrolet Dealer, it was then his love for the automobile business was born.

In 1974 Jim was able to realize his dream: owning his own automobile dealership. The opportunity began in Lake County, Colorado, then moving the dealership in 1979 to Summit County, Colorado, where they will celebrate 43 years this summer. As the first auto dealer in the area, Jim and his wife Lorraine worked side by side and essentially created the automotive industry that is found today in Summit County.

One would find it difficult to find a more patriotic man. He was genuine, loving, supportive and a very generous man whose legacy will leave behind a life to strive for especially with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed the remaining days of our lives.

Military Funeral Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Fort Logan National Cemetery staging Area C 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, Colorado, 80236, his Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin immediately following at Pinehurst Country Club 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, Colorado, 80235 at 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to AFPD Ladies Auxiliary 7903 Allison Way , Arvada, Colorado, 80005, toward a scholarship fund for children of Firefighters to help them pursue a college education.